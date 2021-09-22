Harrison County Commission defers approval of levy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Harrison County Commission could not come to an agreement on the 2022 levies during Wednesday’s meeting. There were two different kinds of levies on the agenda.

Levies involving vital services and volunteer fire departments were on the docket for the commission to review. Concerns were quickly raised about the allocation of the funds to certain services in the county due to discrepancies of amounts previously given. In addition, questions were raised about the necessity of the 5% yearly increases that were parts of previous levies. After further discussion, the commission voted to defer approval until some details could be reviewed and revised.

“We just want to make sure that when you’re dealing with the citizens and the taxpayers’ money, we’re going to ask them for what is appropriate,” said commissioner Patsy Trecost. “And I think it’s a good thing we pushed it back a week. That way we can identify clearly better for them exactly what they’ll be voting on.”

Once revised, the commission will discuss the levies in next week’s meeting, slated for September 29. Trecost was confident that once resolved, the commission would approve the levy for the public to vote on. The levy election will be Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.