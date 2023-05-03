CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission held its weekly meeting at 9 a.m. on May 3, where they discussed Farmland Protection.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the Harrison County Farmland Protection Board asked for consideration on hiring a new administrator, the completion of closing the Aquilla Ward for placement of a farm and approving a recommendation for the Farm Facility request for proposal (RFP). After discussion, all three were motioned for approval, in which was confirmed after commissioners said “I,” and nobody else voted against.

“What does this mean for farmland in West Virginia,” you may ask. Susan Thomas, (D) County Commission President told 12 News, that this means the Board will be putting farms in areas that cannot be developed or commercialized. She said, “It helps with farming, then that way they can concentrate on that and not have to worry about their property being developed. You know, they were going to hire a new administrator and hopefully, we’ll be able to put more farms in those areas.”

Some other business items that were discussed included a GSA update, in which the Commission has a conditioned certificate of occupancy for the building but there are still some conditions that need to be completed before they can occupy the building. Another item was considering a resolution to become a participating employer of the West Virginia Emergency Medical Services Retirement System (EMSRS).

The next Harrison County Commission meeting will be Wednesday, May 10 at 9 a.m.