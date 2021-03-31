Harrison County Commission discusses funding projects at recent meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County commission met on Wednesday morning for its regular meeting.

The meeting did not see much new business, but the three commissioners did continue discussing some funding projects within the county. They also decided to move forward with approving the American Rescue Plan Act 2021 fund after making sure that everything put into the fund would be spent properly and kept track of.

“Disbursements will go out of that fund. Depending on what the expenditures are, we may be reimbursing other funds for other expenditures, but it will be documented as such,” said Harrison County administrator William A. Parker during the meeting on the fund.

The commission will continue its regular meetings each Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. Some can attend in person at the county courthouse, but anyone can attend via Zoom.