CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission discussed several items during Wednesday’s session at the Harrison County Courthouse.

Most notably, the Mon Health System filed paperwork to emulate the Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital here in Harrison County.

The plan is to build an identical facility located at Charles Pointe in Bridgeport that offers a full service emergency room, lab, radiology, cardiac testing and cardiac monitoring.

This proposal is still in the early stages of filing applications with approval taking 90-120 days.

According to Mon Health officials, the Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital had over 4,500 visits to the emergency room since it opened in December, 2021, and this new facility in Bridgeport could impact an individual’s hospital wait time.

“You go to the hospital in an emergency car you use to went in, but now some people are having to wait and I understand it, because they are overrun and this way hopefully that will help alleviate some of that here in Harrison County,” said Susan Thomas, the Harrison County Commission president.

Also, the president of Harrison County Fire Chiefs, John Elko, represented West Milford with concerns about the town’s lack of volunteers for the fire department during daytime hours.

Elko proposed to have paid firefighters during the day to help solve this issue, and it will be something the commission will talk about and consider for a time in the future.

