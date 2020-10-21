Harrison County Commission discussing the purchase of property for Benedum Airport Authority

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County commissioners discussed purchasing property for the Benedum Airport Authority at the regular meeting on Wednesday morning.

This purchase would be for the Airport Authority and the Garrett family and would be through the Harrison County Development Authority. The only thing left to do is complete the financing from a bank. The commission is currently working with MVB Bank on getting an appraisal on the property. Commission president Ron Watson says the purchase could be good for the area as the airport contributes well to the state’s economy.

“The airport has an economic impact of over a billion dollars annually. It is a major, major economic tool that we have in north-central West Virginia,” said Watson

This may require a special session before a final decision is reached.