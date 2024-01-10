CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, the Harrison County Commission elected Susan Thomas as Commission President for the 2024 term. Thomas said that her goal for this year is to finish up proposed projects.

“I’m one that thinks we need to finish plans that we’ve already started before we get into something else. I’d like to see us continue with the rail trail, the animal control shelter and the youth barn that I’ve been trying to get since I’ve been here. Hopefully, before I get out of here we’ll get somewhere with that,” Thomas said.

Plans for the Harrison County Rail Trail were discussed at the meeting and included items such as restricting unauthorized motorized vehicles and introducing annual permits for residents residing in that area.

Plans for the Harrison County Animal Shelter were also discussed and include getting funds for a new shelter—which the commission hopes will have twice the capacity—according to Thomas. The director of the new shelter was also announced.

Changes to polling place locations were discussed at the meeting, including a permanent move from the Reynoldsville New Hope Church to the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Dept. and the Oakmound Community Center to the Harrison County Parks & Recreation Complex.

“When the legislature redrew maps, they operated from older Clarksburg maps and some things had been annexed, let’s say over the past 10 to 15 years, that the legislature wasn’t aware of…As a result of that we just needed to correct the issue,” John Spires, Harrison County Clerk, said. He said the approximate 200 residents impacted will be notified of all the changes by mail and be updated with all their information.

The commission’s next meeting will be in two weeks where they will decide on the proposed plans for the Harrison County Rail Trail.