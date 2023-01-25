CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Contentious discussion took place at the Harrison County Commission meeting on Wednesday as officials approved sending an engagement letter to a brokerage firm.

The letter mentions exploring the sale of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) bonds related to the Charles Pointe development in Bridgeport, specifically the Menards area.

Commissioner David Hinkle questioned how the letter was even drafted without the Commission’s approval and subsequently voted against the measure entirely.

Development officials say that construction on Menards has been delayed for several years. Ground was officially broken at the site in October and construction is looking to finally get started this spring.