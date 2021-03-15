Harrison County Commission hears from local organizations leaders about upcoming 2021-2022 budget

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commissioners held a special meeting on Monday to discuss the county’s 2021-2022 budget.

The commission heard from those in charge of several local organizations about the amount of funding they would like for the year and their use.

Commissioners will then take this into consideration to make a plan for the upcoming year. Some groups that requested funding at the meeting included Harrison County Parks and Recreation, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of Emergency Management.

“The window just opened for us to write applications for proposals maybe last week, could’ve been the week before. So that application just came out,” said Office Of Emergency Management director Laura Pysz during her meeting with the commissioners.

There will be another special meeting on Tuesday when more groups will speak to the commissioners throughout the day.