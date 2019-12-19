Harrison County Commission hosts meeting at NCWV Airport

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Community members gathered at the North Central West Virginia Airport for the Harrison County Commission meeting.

The meeting focused on the comprehensive plan amendment, the subdivision and land development coordinates and zoning ordinances.

In the meeting, citizens in the community were able to speak about their concerns on these topics, including WVU Law Professor Jesse Richardson, who said that people should be able to have control over their property.

“The zoning ordinance will lead to a building code but they’re totally separate things and a lot of people just feel like they shouldn’t be restricted in what can and can’t do on their property.”

The commission’s main goal for zoning is to plan land use that protects open space and farmland while allowing for new growth.

There is one final meeting that will take place next week before the commission makes their decision.