Harrison County Commission looks into ways to help general election go smoothly

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- After some unexpected roadblocks during primary election night in Harrison County last month, county commissioners heard from individuals who had ideas to prevent similar instances during the general election.

During the regular meeting on Wednesday morning, Harrison County Republican Executive Chairperson Virginia Rockwell spoke to commissioners with the group’s lawyer, Bob Greer, about possible fixes to what happened on election night, including absentee ballots being over-marked or having marks in areas where they were not needed, causing them to have to be gone over manually.

“We need to communicate better in advance, and now that we’ve been through the process once, everybody will have a better understanding of what they’re encountering,” said Greer.

The main goal is preparing for COVID-19 to affect the election again in case of the pandemic continuing into November.