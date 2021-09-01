Harrison County Commission meeting brings updates from around the county

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission met for their regular Wednesday meeting and received updates on several projects across the county.

The commission heard from parks and rec officials who provided improvements they’ve been making to parks across the county.

An official from parks and recreation gives an update to the Harrison County Commission

Sun Valley PSD also gave an update on agreements to help other PSDs keep up with their maintenance.

The commission also talked about a subdivision ordinance developed with the help of WVU for the county, which will affect future developments.

“You know, it just means for residents in Harrison County that old developments like North View where houses are side-by-side, only a few feet apart. The new sub-divisions won’t have that,” said Patsy Trecost, Harrison County Commissioner.

$2,000 was also given to Highland-Clarksburg Hospital for continuing the operation of the hospital.