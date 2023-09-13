CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It has been over a year since the Harrison County Commission decided that they wanted to move into the Harrison County General Services Building, but on Tuesday, they finally made the move.

You can find the new office headquartered on the third floor, along with the County Clerk/Voter Registration, Bookkeeping, and I.T. Department. While Wednesday was the day of the first meeting in the new building, the commission plans to continue holding all future meetings there.

Hallway leading to the office and meeting room. (WBOY Image)

Commission office and meeting room. (WBOY Image)

Inside of the meeting room (WBOY Image)

Seating area inside meeting room. (WBOY Image)

According to Commissioner David Hinkle (R), during the past year, there were some setbacks in moving in when it came to the generator and some other issues. He said that the commission hopes to get everyone else moved over in the next few months. Once everyone is where they need to be, Hinkle told a 12 News reporter that they will be looking to design the Harrison County Courthouse into being an “actual courthouse.”

“It’s a big change from what we had. We still have some bugs to iron out, and yeah, so it’s exciting. I was surprised how well it turned out today. Believe me, it’s been a push last week and so far this week to get us to where we could do it here today. So, I’m real excited we could do that,” Hinkle said.

Once everything is settled in the new building, Hinkle said he would like to bring the public in to see the changes that have been made, as well as the employee’s improved work space.