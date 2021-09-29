Harrison County Commission passes vital service levy for voting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission held its regular meeting on Wednesday morning, with the idea of passing an updated levy.

The Vital Services Levy has been a part of Harrison County for several years, increasing by 5 percent every year.

The levy is up in the next fiscal year.

Commissioner Patsy Trecost and Commission President Susan Thomas voted for the levy, while Commissioner David Hinkle voted against it, citing that the lowering property values in the county could create problems later.

Harrison County Commission President Susan Thomas (left) argues with Commissioner David Hinkle (right) over the proposed vital services levy (WBOY image)

“In the past, the levy has always been increased by five percent each year. In the one that was passed, there was some cuts because we went back and looked at the previous years. Not just last year, because it was kind of hard to judge from a pandemic year. We hope that we made the proper decision,” said President Thomas.

The levy will go up from the previous fiscal year but will remain at a flat rate for the duration of its existence.

Residents will be able to vote for the proposed levy on January 22, 2022.

The commission deferred the voting several times before they settled on a decision on Wednesday.