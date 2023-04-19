CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The month of April was proclaimed as “child abuse prevention month,” through Harrison County’s Partners in Prevention on April 19.

The Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center, along with other affiliates, gathered at the Harrison County Courthouse on Wednesday for the proclamation. Commissioner President, Susan Thomas announced the proclamation during the commission meeting at 9 a.m. Patty Saunders, executive director of the Child’s Advocacy Center, thanked everyone who has played a hand in helping the organization, as well as spreading awareness. After thanking everyone, Saunders donated the proclamation to the County Commission.

When choosing who to donate the proclamation to, the Center always chooses an organization that takes extra strides in helping to provide services to children in the community. This year they chose the County Commission due to its vital LEVY service, which has helped provide services to the Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center’s children directly. Saunders would also like to recognize the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, for they would not be where they are without them.

Blue pin-wheels were placed around the county to spread awareness for children who do experience those hard situations. Saunders told a 12 News reporter that in order to do their work, they have to take steps towards prevention.

When discussing what the Child Advocacy Center does, Patty Saunders said, “The Harrison County Child Advocacy (CASA) is a non-profit agency that conducts non-bias, fact-finding forensic interviews for alleged victims of children with sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect, drug endangerment, witness to homicide, witness to violence.” She added that they work with a team consisting of law enforcement, CASA, prosecutors, and child protective services. They then provide services after the interview to help and protect the caregiver and the child with medical and mental health services. Everyone tries to meet as a team to make sure no child falls through the cracks and to help provide as many services as they can for the children affected.

Later in the afternoon, the Child Advocacy Center also held its inaugural tree-planting ceremony at the Bridgeport substation at 2 p.m. They plan to plant a tree at a different fire station every year to remember the children who have died from child abuse and neglect. Rachel Romano was the guest speaker, and firefighters helped dig the hole as well as plant the tree. There was also a dove release, bringing out some emotion and an understanding of the effects on these children’s home situations.