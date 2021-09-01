Harrison County Commission proclaims Jim Harris Day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission opened their Wednesday meeting with the proclamation of Jim Harris Day.

Harris retired from Health Access in May after spending 45 years in public service in the medical field and as county administrator.

A “drop-in” reception was held at the Robinson Grand after the meeting to celebrate the day.

Jim Harris speaks to someone at his “drop-in” ceremony

“I am so humbled and grateful that people stopped to recognize what I’ve done. Again, I’ve worked with some of the best people in the world, just wonderful people,” said Harris.

Harris also said he’s still staying busy during his retirement.