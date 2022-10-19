CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – During the Harrison County Commission meeting on Wednesday morning, a proclamation ceremony was held for Hope Inc.

The Harrison County Commission declares a proclamation that October 22, 2022, is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Harrison County dedicated itself to protecting vulnerable members of the community and wants all citizens to support victims and work to prevent domestic violence.

The commission encourages domestic and sexual violence victims to seek assistance from organizations like Hope Inc.

Hope Inc. provides 24-hour services and resources to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

To find out more information about Hope Inc. you can click here.

If you need help and are a victim of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking you can call the numbers below.