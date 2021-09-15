Harrison County Commission receives update from E911 Director

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission held its regular meeting on Wednesday morning which included an update on how emergency officials are handling COVID-19 cases within the county.

Paul Bumo, Director of E9-1-1 services, told the commission that 9-1-1 personnel are taking COVID-19 protocols very seriously.

Paul Bump, Harrison County E911 Director

He also said that the county is not seeing an EMS coverage issue despite hospitals being full, but that is something weighing on their minds.

One Harrison County Commissioner said it’s important to keep up-to-date with concerns from and about EMS for the safety of everyone in the county.

“You know, when it comes to healthcare, it’s not about an individual,” said Patsy Trecost, Harrison County Commissioner. “It’s not about an individual. It’s about all of us, and what we’re trying to do is keep an open line of communication so that way we know that we’re not moving forward as safely as possible for the citizens and employees.”

Bump also gave an update on different communication towers for the county and the system used for mapping calls in the county.