CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission held its weekly meeting on Wednesday at the Harrison County Courthouse in Clarksburg.

During the meeting, the Black Heritage Festival, the Salem Apple Butter Festival and the Lost Creek Community Festival were approved for $3,500 in funding requisitions.

Also at the meeting, Vietnam war veteran Patrick Matheny was recognized with a proclamation that Wednesday, July 13, 2022, will be known as ‘Patrick Matheny Day.’ Matheny served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967 and was a helicopter crew chief and door gunner in Vietnam.

Patrick Matheny proclaimed by Harrison County Commission (WBOY Image)

Patrick Matheny says a few words and was surprised by the award. (WBOY Images)

‘Patrick Matheny Day’ Wednesday July 13, 2022. (WBOY Image)

The Black Heritage Festival gets $3,500. (WBOY Image)

Lost Creek Community Festival gets $3,500. (WBOY Image)

Apple Butter Festival gets $3,500. (WBOY Image)

“I would rather stand on the sidelines and see my buddies get their accolades; I just did my duty,” said Patrick Matheny, “It was the most rewarding job I have ever done in my life, flying as a crew chief, where you rescued people and helped people.”

Additionally, the County Commission reviewed and considered budget revisions for the Sheriff Departments 700 Budget and approved $110,000 for body cameras and new police equipment.

