CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A little over two months ago, Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny voiced his concerns with the Harrison County Commission’s proposed budget of just $7,000 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

However, at Wednesday’s commission meeting, things seemed to have been mostly solved.

The commission unanimously passed a total of $110,000 to fund body cameras, tasers and 12 patrol cars with some funds for the investigation unit.

Commissioner President Susan Thomas and Commissioner David Hinkle. (WBOY Image)

The funding will be added from various places of the commission’s budget where it was able to save money. The changes will take place on July 1, when the new fiscal year begins.

Commission President Susan Thomas, whose late husband Tommy Thomas was a law enforcement officer, hopes that the extra money will help the department.

“I personally think it’s more than kind. I think we did it. And, I’m glad that it’s over and hopefully put to bed, and I hope the sheriff is happy,” Thomas said. “I hate that we went through this and he went through that. But, just, I think he’s got what he needs.”

The commission also said it would take care of the payment of patrol cars for the department.

While the decision was unanimous regarding the funding, disagreements came with other agenda items at Wednesday’s meeting.

Commission Patsy Trecost left during the meeting over a disagreement with fellow Commissioner David Hinkle.

Commissioner Hinkle left the meeting before adjourning because of disagreement as well. That disagreement was around partnering up with the Harrison County School Board to use Hite Field for a Rail Trail Head, move the location of animal control, and build a shoe barn for 4-H and FFA use, according to the meeting agenda.

Commission President Thomas was against the idea, while Commissioner Hinkle wanted to see the idea come to fruition.