Harrison County Commission still taking action against owners of rundown properties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Harrison County Commission spent its meeting Wednesday morning discussing taking action to clean up the county.

Commissioners have given the owners of multiple rundown properties time to take care of the areas themselves and are now taking legal action.

“We’ve given the property owners every opportunity to before we take any action to court, so now what we’ve got is we’re not accepting the excuses that come with it after we give them a certain period of time. If there’s no action on there, then we’re moving it on to circuit court,” said commissioner Ron Watson.

The commission decides which properties to pursue action against based on complaints received.