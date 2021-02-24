Harrison County Commission tackles full agenda at Wednesday meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Harrison County Commission had a full agenda for its meeting Wednesday morning.

Funding for the payment costs being paid to projects in the White Oaks and Charles Pointe developments were approved with unanimously.

A new commission attorney position was discussed, with a review of the job duties to be changed and updated as needed. The item was moved to a later date in order for each commissioner to give his or her own suggestions for the position.

A consideration to increase the pay of family court bailiffs was brought before the commission. The consideration was tabled until commission can receive a review of salary information, budget information, and requirements for positions.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny then said he would make himself available to the commission to answer questions in regard to court security positions, salary and other concerns, but could not speak on promotions or make any decision on the matter due to it involving a family member.

Community Corrections spoke before commission for approval of a grant for a community engagement specialist and a peer recovery coach. One grant requires a 30% match, while the other requires no match. The consideration was approved.

Deputy County Administrator Jessica Sell has asked to resign her position effective Mar. 2. Commissioner Hinkle spoke about how great she was to work with and congratulated her on her new position.

Public nuisance hearings took place for four individuals:

Sharon Bork – A residence at the Arlington area was sold to another individual, so the hearing for Sharon Bork did not take place. Commission was told that a part of the sale was the demolition of the property. Commissioner (the guy in the right) said that after 30-60 days without the property being within code, they could bring the issue before the magistrate to start fining the new owner daily.

Jennifer Todd – A residence in the Gypsy Area. She has begun cleaning her property and is starting to come within code. House had not been lived in for a long time. She was given 30 more days to get the property up to code.

Florence Gifford – A residence in the Gyspy Area. Her daughter just received power of attorney. The daughter lives in Virginia, but asked commission to help her get quotes to tear down the residence and she would get it done once she worked with them. 30 extra days were given.

Tara Properties – A Mount Clare Area residence. The company is based in Baltimore, Maryland. Commission has been in contact with the owner’s representation, but have yet to get a hold of the owner. Homeless people have squatted in the area and left clothes, garbage, cars and other refuse. Were prepared to take the issue to circuit court, but the original owner died and the process had to start over.

Also discussed: