Harrison County Commission takes action after public nuisance violations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission is taking a property owner to court for violating a public nuisance ordinance.

County commission president Ron Watson said that property owners have been given ample time to clean up on their own, but commissioners have had to turn to a court order.

This will be the first court ordered cleanup in Harrison County. All money needed to clean up this Sun Valley property will be collected after the project is complete.

Watson said this was the result of dilapidated properties being brought up to the commissioners for a long period of time.

“The county commission, we’re not someone that goes out looking for this. We’re reactive instead of proactive, so this is properties that come to us by other complainants,” said Watson.

Watson also said that more court orders will follow and that he hopes this sends out a message to property owners who have already received notices.