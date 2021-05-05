Harrison County Commission to have rail trail paved

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission is paving the way to healthier lifestyles for its residents.

The commission met with Thrasher Engineering representatives Wednesday in Clarksburg, where they discussed the progress of paving projects for the north and west rail trails.

Commission has budgeted money to pave the rail trail from Shinnston to Enterprise, all the way to the Marion County line. Engineers have come up with a plan that should satisfy all rail trail activities.

“I’m thinking, ‘how can we accommodate everyone? How can we accommodate people on bikes? How can we accommodate runners? How can we accommodate people on horses?’ And so, what I’ve come up with is a trail that is paved six feet wide and has a two-foot stone shoulder. And, on that stone shoulder, you can walk, you can jog, if you wanted to stay off of the pavement,” said Chad Biller, with Thrasher Business Development.

The project could be delayed until 2022 due to sewer construction near the trail.