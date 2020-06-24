Harrison County Commission to move commemorative plaque outside courthouse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Harrison County Commissioners recently made a decision about moving a piece of the county’s courthouse.

The commissioners approved a motion at a special meeting on Wednesday morning to move a commemorative plaque to a more prominent location.

The plaque, which is dated 1914 and celebrates West Virginia’s separation from Virginia, is currently located on the first floor of the courthouse, but commissioner David Hinkle wanted to move it outside to the front lawn where it could be seen more easily.

Hinkle said he had only noticed the plaque for the first time last week and felt that it should receive more recognition. He also said that if the commission was not willing to pay for the move, he would try to find private funds to do so.

The commission ultimately did decide to pay for the plaque to be moved outside the courthouse.