Harrison County Commission to move commemorative plaque outside courthouse

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Harrison County Commissioners recently made a decision about moving a piece of the county’s courthouse.

The commissioners approved a motion at a special meeting on Wednesday morning to move a commemorative plaque to a more prominent location.

The plaque, which is dated 1914 and celebrates West Virginia’s separation from Virginia, is currently located on the first floor of the courthouse, but commissioner David Hinkle wanted to move it outside to the front lawn where it could be seen more easily.

Hinkle said he had only noticed the plaque for the first time last week and felt that it should receive more recognition. He also said that if the commission was not willing to pay for the move, he would try to find private funds to do so.

The commission ultimately did decide to pay for the plaque to be moved outside the courthouse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories