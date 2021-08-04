Harrison County Commission votes to hire engineer for the Rail Trail

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission voted on hiring an engineer to work on the Rail Trail at its normal Wednesday meeting.

The motion was passed two-to-one with Commission David Hinkle voting against it.

The goal of the project is to connect the trail from Marion County to Salem.

Commissioner Patsy Trecost said the project is not only for Harrison County, but a benefit for everyone in the area.

“Soon, we’re gonna be able to have a bike, or on foot, or hiking, whatever it is. When I mention it, it is not a Harrison County project. This is a north central West Virginia project,” said Trecost.

The next step is to find an engineer, and work on purchasing and leasing land to expand the trail.