CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Commission held its weekly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning to review different items in the county that needed to be addressed, including the plans to demolish 11 structures throughout the county.

During this meeting, county employees who have served the community for 30 years or more were honored with a plaque for their service.

“Some of them have been here 40-some years and that was my highlight of the meeting,” said Susan Thomas, the Harrison County Commission President.

The commission also voted to move forward with the demolition of 11 structures that need to be torn down, which Thomas said that she’s happy about. “We’ve been working a long time to get to this point. There are a lot more that need to be done but, baby steps,” Thomas said.

Some of the other new business on the agenda included payroll change notices and a countywide trick-or-treating review for Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 pm.

Thomas said that it’s important for community members to attend these meetings and address any concerns they may have because “if we don’t know about the concerns, how can we try to help them?”

Commission meetings are open to the public with limited seating and are also available for local residents to join via Zoom. Public participation is encouraged during these meetings, but any commentary must be made either by appointment or during the public comment period.

Next week’s county commission meeting will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. and will be held in the usual location of the General Services Building in downtown Clarksburg.