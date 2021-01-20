Harrison County Commission working on improving local rail trails

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission is currently working on improving the area’s rail-trails while encouraging health and wellness.

Salem Rail Trail

The Rails to Trails project officially started last summer but will continue through 2021. The ultimate goal of the project is to bring the county’s rail-trails, mainly those in Salem and Shinnston, to the level of those in surrounding counties like Doddridge and Wood counties.

Commissioner Patsy Trecost explained that it is a way to encourage families to spend time together safely during the pandemic.

“As the state continues to push forward with healthy living, what a great way to experience that by going outside and enjoying the rail trails with the scenery,” said Trecost.

Commissioner Patsy Trecost

This is just one of many building and recreational projects that the county commission and the Harrison County Parks Department have planned for the new year.