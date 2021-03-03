Harrison County Commission working to set a budget during March

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Harrison County commissioners are dedicating March to coming up with a budget that gives everyone within the community what they need while still being reasonable.

The county has accumulated some debt but still wants to provide all necessary services to all residents, such as clean water and sewage. Commissioners also explained that it is a priority to keep deputies out on the roads and look at future investments. They plan to spend the entire month making a plan that will move the county forward.





“We don’t want to flip a page until we know we’ve covered every line. Because it’s not necessarily going to be about, with the budget as tight as it is, what we want. It’s going to be more about what we need,” said commissioner Patsy Trecost.

Harrison County Commission will continue to hold regular meetings at the courthouse on Wednesday mornings at 10:00. They can be viewed on Zoom by the general public.