Harrison County commissioners hold a groundbreaking ceremony for new courthouse annex

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Harrison County commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony after the commission’s regular meeting on Wednesday for the new courthouse annex.

The annex is currently being built next to the courthouse in downtown Clarksburg after years of discussion surrounding the expansion. Several other locations were discussed before deciding on this one.

The new building was ultimately needed due to overcrowding in the main courthouse building and more space being necessary for all courthouse employees to work to the best of their abilities.

“That was a long process. The price tag was like 20 million dollars back in ’13 and ’14. There wasn’t a constitutional officer that did not say that they did not need additional space to provide their services,” said county commission president Ron Watson during the ceremony.

The adding of an annex to the Harrison County Courthouse caused some controversy among the community.

Construction of the annex is expected to be complete next year.