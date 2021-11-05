ENTERPRISE, W.Va. – A small community in Harrison County is coming together to help a family that lost everything in a house fire.

After a fire destroyed their home, Shirley Chrislip and her 12-year-old daughter Makenna are looking to rebuild. They are currently being supported by friends and family, and now, those supporters are looking for more help from the community.

The Chrislip’s house after the fire (WBOY Image)

On Oct. 29, Shirley’s home in Enterprise was lost in an arson incident. According to one of Shirley’s friends, she lived in her whole life. The Chrislip’s are currently displaced along with their two pets. A family friend said that they only has a few items with them when they left the house.

To help, some friends and family members have been “booting” and asking for donations in the streets. They’re trying to raise money for Shirley and Makenna to be able to buy things that they need like clothes and hygiene items. They’re also hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 6 to increase the support.

The Chrislip’s home after the fire (WBOY Image)

“It’s just, you know, the goodness of people hearts to come out and help and, you know, raise some money because they don’t have anything, and they don’t ask for anything, and that’s why we’re try so hard because that’s the thing, they don’t ask for anything and they don’t want to. So we’re trying to put all of these together so we can be like ‘here,’” Alexia Jarvis, a family friend of the Chrislips said. “So, it’s just basically out of the goodness of your heart.”

The fundraiser will be at the American Legion in Shinnston from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The organizers have not set a goal, they just want as many people as possible to come out and support.