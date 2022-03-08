CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two Harrison County high schools, along with the Harrison County Bar Association and community members, rallied at the Harrison County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon in support of Ukraine.

Around 70 students from Notre Dame High School and Robert C. Byrd High School held signs with words of encouragement, as well as listened to guest speakers.

A sign is held at the rally for Ukraine in Harrison County. (WBOY Image)

A photographer was brought in to film the rally and words of encouragement from the students, which officials are hopeful will make it to Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“These kids are watching television every day, and they see what’s going on in Ukraine. I want to involve them in the process. I wanted them to understand the responsibility of America,” said Tom Dyer, a 35-year member of the Harrison County Bar Association.

Dyer also said he wanted to make the video to show leaders in Washington that the US should be doing more to help Ukraine.

