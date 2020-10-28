Harrison County continues to hold free COVID-19 testing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Health Department continued to hold free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday morning for the community.

Unlike the county’s past free testing events, this event was available by appointment only at the health department. No symptoms were necessary to be tested, and no proof of insurance was required. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone interested in testing, which is under the age of 18. Results are typically available within 72 hours.

Harrison County is currently green on the Department of Health and Human Resource’s county map.