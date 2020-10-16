Harrison County continues to hold free COVID-19 testing

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Governor Justice is trying to hold more free COVID testing across the state to help get a better idea of how many cases are in certain areas.

The Harrison County Health Department has been hosting free drive through testing events weekly to comply with Governor Justice’s wishes. The latest is being held on Friday morning at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg.

All testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis and is available to anyone regardless of whether symptoms are present. Results are typically available within a few days, and anyone with a positive result will be contacted by the health department and given further instruction on quarantining.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories