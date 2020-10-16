Harrison County continues to hold free COVID-19 testing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Governor Justice is trying to hold more free COVID testing across the state to help get a better idea of how many cases are in certain areas.

The Harrison County Health Department has been hosting free drive through testing events weekly to comply with Governor Justice’s wishes. The latest is being held on Friday morning at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg.

All testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis and is available to anyone regardless of whether symptoms are present. Results are typically available within a few days, and anyone with a positive result will be contacted by the health department and given further instruction on quarantining.