Harrison County Courthouse and other county facilities will operate on “emergency basis”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County officials have announced some changes to operations in the county during the upcoming weeks.

Effective Tuesday, December 22, 2020, until Monday, January 4, 2021, the Harrison County courthouse and other county facilities will operate on an emergency basis for general operations and emergency matters. This also includes scheduled appointments for court and probation-related functions, officials explained.

The courthouse will also be closed for all general non-emergency related business. Individuals will not be permitted access for non-emergency related general business matters. Officials explained that individuals will need to mail or contact the appropriate office for all general non-emergency related items.

Officials also explained that all court and probation functions will operate on scheduled appointments or emergency basis during this time period. Individuals may want to contact the court office to review the status of any scheduled hearing.

Those who have any questions, are advised to contact the County Commission office.