Harrison County Courthouse limiting number of people permitted access in effort to protect against coronavirus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Courthouse is taking measures to protect people from coronavirus.

Beginning Monday, March 23, only 15 people will be granted access to the courthouse at one time. Other people needing access will need to wait until that number drops below 15.

During this time, county offices will remain open during normal business hours, according to a press release.

Before anyone can enter the facility, people needing access will be questioned about recent travel and exposure to other people who may have shown coronavirus symptoms. Security personnel will use non-contact thermometers to check body temperatures of anyone entering the building, according to the release. Individuals may be restricted from entering the facility to protect the public and employees.

Public access for offices or departments in the annex, which includes the voters department, magistrate court and family court, will enter and exit the building from the 3rd Street entrance. A security point will be established, as well. Anyone requiring ADA accessibility will need to enter via the front entrance, according to the release.

With the May primary approaching, Harrison County officials are encouraging people to contact the voters division within the county clerk’s office at 304-624-8613 to request an absentee ballot. According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, every voter in the state is eligible for an absentee ballot.

“We’ve been contemplating this for some time, and you can see we’re a team. Trying to work together as to how we can continue the service. We have no intent at this time of closure of any of the services we’re currently providing. But, you know this is a work in progress, so every hour, every minute, there’s some change,” said Harrison County Commission President Ron Watson.

Ongoing circumstances may further limit or restrict access to the courthouse. The restriction limit will not apply to mandated court or judicial appearances.

County officials are encouraging people to take care of business online, if possible. Officials are exploring the possibility of a fee waiver or reimbursement to taxpayers who make tax payments online, according to the release. Click here for more information.

Due to the fluid nature of the situation, officials said they anticipate other measures may need to be taken.

County officials are asking anyone who is feeling sick or who may have come into contact with anyone who is sick, or anyone who may have been exposed to coronavirus, to not enter county offices.