Harrison County Courthouse now requiring masks

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In a meeting on Wednesday morning, the Harrison County Commission voted to require masks inside the Harrison County Courthouse.

Starting Sept. 16, all employees working in the courthouse and visiting members of the public must wear a mask while inside the courthouse.

Harrison County Administrator Laura Pysz wears a mask to the Harrison County Commission’s Sept. 15 meeting (WBOY)

The decision came after Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department Director Joesph Bundy sent a letter to the commission recommending all courthouse employees to get vaccinated, wear masks, wash hands and sanitize surfaces to try and combat the recent surge of COVID cases.

“We just see an increase in cases, and the bottom line is, we want everyone to be as safe as possible in the courthouse facility and any facility that’s owned by the county commission. I think, with the masks right now, the way cases are increasing, it’s the right way to go,” said Patsy Trecost, Harrison County Commissioner.

As of Sept. 15, there are 1,296 active cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County, with four deaths within the last 24 hours.

The State of West Virginia is coming close to its record of active cases, which is just under 30,000.