Harrison County Courthouse returns to normal hours

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Courthouse is now back open to normal hours.

The courthouse is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. after not opening until 9:00 a.m. for the past year because of COVID.

Interm County Administrator, Laura Pysz, said the staff felt it was safe enough to open back up completely.

“As the state is starting to evolve and open back up, we felt that it was time for us to change from that 9:00 to 4:30, to go ahead and go back to normal hours of 8:30 to 4:30,” said Pysz.

Pysz stated, the half hour can be a big deal to some residents on a busy schedule.

