Harrison County Courthouse to close to the public; County Commission meetings canceled until further notice

CLARKSBURG, W.Va- Harrison County Commission held an emergency press conference on Monday afternoon to address concerns surrounding the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the topics and key takeaways from the conference that the Commission wanted to stress to the public:

The Harrison County Courthouse will be closing to the public on Wednesday with the exception of emergency matters. All other matters are to be handled by phone, email or mail.

All county commission meetings will be canceled until further notice. If necessary, the commission will call a special and/or emergency meeting.

Commissioners will continue to work to meet the needs of citizens, in terms of food distribution and making sure the primary election in May goes as smoothly as possible.

“We’re playing it hour by hour at a time and things are always subject to change, so we felt that by limiting the public’s access in any way that we can will be better for our employees and we’ll be coming out with a press release probably later on this week with regard to what we’re doing about staffing,” said Harrison County Commission president Ron Watson.

Commissioners are also working to establish a limited access area for the public to pay their taxes. To keep up with the Harrison County Commission, click here.

