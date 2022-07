CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Courthouse will be closed on Thursday and Friday, the Harrison County Administrator said Wednesday, because of a planned power outage.

In an email, she explained that Mon Power has located a transformer and will be shutting power off to the courthouse at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The County Administrator said courts will be closed Thursday and Friday as well as a result of the work, and that she believes court dates will be rescheduled.