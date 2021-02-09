Harrison County Cultural Foundation gives funding to local arts programs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several arts programs across the county have recently received grants, thanks to the Harrison County Cultural Foundation.

The cultural foundation awarded more than $20,000 through its Community Arts Project Grant Awards for the year. These go to several different schools and organizations planning art projects of any type who applied for funding.

They have been accommodating throughout the past year because the recent pandemic has gotten in the way of many events scheduled to happen.

“We’re so thrilled to be able to help fund these projects, that they exist, and they get to happen because, with the pandemic, we need our arts and culture very badly,” said cultural foundation grants coordinator Crystal Wimer.

The Harrison County Historical Society gives out these grants each year to encourage the community to develop art and stimulate economic growth.