CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after deputies found more than a pound of meth and half a pound of fentanyl in a U-Haul in Harrison County.

On May 3, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were on their way to a welfare check at a residence on Fire Access Road near Wilsonburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Jason Smith

While en route, deputies were informed that “the driver of a U-Haul box truck was slumped over the steering wheel,” and when they arrived, they saw Jason Smith, 41, of Clarksburg, and “observed drug paraphernalia in plain view,” deputies said.

At that point, deputies contacted members of the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force for assistance. When the task force arrived, a search of the vehicle was performed, and five handguns, two AR-15 rifles, more than a pound of methamphetamine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, 9 grams of crack rock cocaine, a set of digital scales and a “large amount” of U.S. currency were found, according to the complaint.

Smith has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.