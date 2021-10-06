Harrison County Deputy Sheriff’s Association raising money to help kids Christmas shop

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – The Harrison County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is about halfway toward meeting its goal for this year’s ‘Shop with a Deputy’ program.

Harrison County Elks Lodge members presented a check in the amount of $2,000 to the Sheriff’s Association Wednesday afternoon in Nutter Fort.

The Shop with a Deputy program takes underserved kids throughout the county from kindergarten through fifth grade on a Christmas shopping spree a few weeks before Christmas. Each child usually gets roughly seventy dollars to spend on clothing and then additional money, depending on how much is raised, to buy toys.

“We enjoy it,” said Coty Shingleton, the Harrison County Deputy Sheriff’s Association President. “We enjoy it every year and for us, a lot of times when we deal with these kids, it’s not in the best situation, maybe been in a car wreck or an incident at the home. So, they don’t always get to see us sometimes in the best light of whatever is happening with that situation, so this just a way for them to see us in a positive light and for us to interreact with the community.”

The goal for the program is to raise $20-25,000, which allows about 150 kids to participate in the program.

If you would like to help the Deputy Sheriff’s Association reach its fundraising goal while giving kids a nice Christmas this year, shopping can be done by calling Lori at (304) 423-7722 and mention you want to donate to the Shop with a Deputy program. Or you can send a check to Harrison County Deputy Sheriff’s Association located at 420 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort. 2630.