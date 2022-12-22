BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of the Dunkin’ Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.

The sign posted in the Saltwell Dunkin’ drive-thru (WBOY image)

The Dunkin’ in the Blackbear Express off the Saltwell Road exit of Interstate 79 gave customers a heads-up before the closing with signs posted in the drive-thru.

According to the poster, the restaurant will be closed from Christmas, Dec. 25 to New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. The closing is so the restaurant can undergo a remodel.

Anyone who still wants to get their coffee or donuts can visit the Dunkin’ locations at 50 Genesis Blvd. in Bridgeport off the Jerry Dove exit of I-79 or the location on Fairmont Ave. in Fairmont. The alternate Bridgeport location does not have a drive-thru.