Harrison County Economic Development Corporation held annual member luncheon Wednesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The Harrison County Economic Development Corporation held its annual member luncheon in Bridgeport on Wednesday morning.

The public-private partnership expanded its executive board from seven members to 11 and made some changes to its bylaws.

Executive Director, Amy Haberbosch Wilson said Harrison County will soon see major growth in economic development.

“We have an aerospace and technology zone that’s been established, so we have technology that’s growing. Technology is already here but we’re going to see an expansion of that technology,” Wilson said. “We’re going to see an expansion in aviation and our airport in general. We have industry specific industries that will be growing as well. We have new development off of Route 50 that is going to be taking place.”

The Harrison County Economic Development Corporation is celebrating its fifth year of establishment.