BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Economic Development Corporation (HCEDC) hosted its ninth annual member luncheon at PDC Energy in Bridgeport on Monday.

The meeting began at 11:30 a.m. with members of the HCEDC as well as business and community partners filing into PDC Energy for lunch provided by Oliverio’s in Bridgeport.

The Harrison County Economic Development Corporation is a public-private partnership between the county, cities within the county, and businesses to help manage and evaluate the economic development in the area.

Monday’s meeting consisted of an update on membership within the corporation and a general update on previous and upcoming projects within the HCEDC.

12 News spoke with the chairman of the HCEDC and mayor of the city of Bridgeport, Andy Lang, on who was in attendance for the luncheon HCEDC and the importance of the group meeting.

“We have several board members, several people that are just members, we have people from the business community, from the governmental side of things, we have a representative from the state economic development office. We have a mixture of people that come to this and that’s the whole way of getting things done, you’re able to get that mixture, get folks into one group to get something done,” said Lang.

During Monday’s meeting, Lang disclosed that the Harrison County Economic Development Corporation will be making announcements to the public soon regarding some upcoming projects. You can keep up with the HCEDC through the corporation’s Facebook page.