Harrison County Elks chapter hosts Hoop Shoot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Kids around Harrison County had the chance to show off their skills on the hardwood on Sunday as the local Elks chapter hosted its annual Hoop Shoot at the Bridgeport High School gym.

“It’s just one of the Elks’ programs that we think is very valuable that children get the competition and one of our community projects that we like to support,” said Flavious Haynes, who helped organize the Hoop Shoot.

The Hoop Shoot was open to children ages 8-13. The contestants were split up for boys and girls, and then split into age groups — 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13. Each participant from each group would attempt 25 free throws, and the person with the highest number of made free throws was declared the winner.

This was just the first step for a national competition done through Elks chapters across the country. The winners from Sunday’s competition move onto the district round in Elkins. From there, the winners of the district round move onto the state level, and then onto interstate and national competitions.