ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Elks and Thin Line Graphics teamed up Sunday to host a fun afternoon Easter Extravaganza for the kids at Elks Lodge in Anmoore.

During the extravaganza, kids were able to print their own shirts, get pictures taken with Easter backgrounds and create plenty of arts and crafts. Vendors were also on hand selling their Easter items, tumblers and candles, as well as other homemade items.

“It’s important for the community, you know, to get these kids out and somewhere that is, somewhere where they can go and just interact with each other and there is no, nothing can happen to them here. It’s a, it’s a kid-friendly zone,” said Mike Jacobs, Harrison County Elks member.

Other Harrison County Elks members said that they like to bring the community together and hold events that make a difference helping area youth.