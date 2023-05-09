ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Elks Lodge 2875 presented awards to its members Tuesday evening at the local, district, and state levels.

Awards presented were Elks Watch for recruiting, outstanding service commendation, grand exalted ruler’s award pin, making a difference special citation award, elk of the year award, the Officer of the Year award, distinguished citizenship award and Citizen of the Year award. Members stated that the Elks organization does a lot to give back to the community and help other community organizations throughout the year.

“Anybody that would like to be a part of this organization, it’s an old organization, but it’s revitalized, a lot of fun in the community, and just making things happen,” Joseph Corcoglioniti, a Harrison County Elks Lodge 2875 Trustee said.

Through sponsorships the Harrison County Elks hosts several youth activities, veteran’s programs and scholarship programs, to name a few.

“Delores over at the Mustard Seed really an extreme part of what we did for fundraising and for community involvement, for all that she does in the community, the Elks backed that up through Christmas and their donations for the kids and the adults, and for the food pantries,” Corcoglioniti said. “The different membership people that got awards were people in the organization this year that has helped the Elks grow, get a little bit stronger. A lot of community activities sponsored by some of these people that had awards this evening.”

Those who received awards were:

Bill Parsons

Grand Exalted Ruler’s Award – Elks Watch for recruiting – 10 Members

Grand Exalted Ruler’s Award – Outstanding Service Commendation – Harrison County Elk Lodge 2875

Michael Jacobs

Grand Exalted Ruler’s Award – Elks Watch for recruiting – 10 Members

Joseph Corcogioniti, Jr.

Grand Exalted Ruler’s Award Pin for exceeding – 3 Members

2022-2023 Grand Exalted Ruler’s Award – Making a Difference Special Citation Award – Harrison County Elks Lodge 2875

Kevin Reeves

Grand Exalted Ruler’s Award Pin for exceeding – 3 Members

John Romano

2022-2023 Elk of the Year Award – Harrison Co Elk Lodge 2875

2022-2023 Elks of the Year Award – West Virginia Central District

Tami Reeves – Lodge Inner Guard

2022-2023 Officer of the Year Award – Harrison Co Elks Lodge 287

Dolores York