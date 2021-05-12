Harrison County Elks Lodge awarded Freedom Grant to help veterans

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County organization has won a grant to help veterans in need.

The Harrison County Elks Lodge was awarded the Freedom Grant to help homeless veterans who are staying at the Clarksburg Mission.

The $2,500 grant was used to purchase pillows, blankets, hygiene products and a couch for the veterans staying at the facility.

Couch purchased with the Freedom Grant

The bedding that veterans received is theirs to keep, even if they decide to leave the mission, officials said.

“You know, the veterans that sacrifice so much for us, and our freedom and liberties, and able to give back. You know, we didn’t ask them to be homeless. We’re here to help them and get them and assist them back on their feet,” said Jeff Barnhart, Past Exalted Ruler.

There are currently 21 veterans, staying at the facility, who were able to benefit from the donations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories