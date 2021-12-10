Harrison County Elks provide food to families and kids in need

Harrison County Elks at Salem food distribution (Courtesy: Harrison County Elks)

SALEM, W.Va. – On Friday, the Harrison County Elks and Salem IGA distributed nonperishable food to the Bread of Life Pantry in Salem and to the Hope on the Horizon backpack program.

The Bread of Life Food Pantry provides food for nearly 126 families a week and Hope on the Horizons provides 360 backpacks for kids so they can have sustainable food and snacks during the weekend while school is out.

Harrison County Elks received two grants for $5,500 from the Elks National Foundation that made the distribution possible.